Leftist cable news Jan. 6 programming falls flat

CNN went all-in on the anniversary of January 6. It spent the day discussing the unpeaceful protests, with coverage culminating in a two-hour show from Statuary Hall inside the Capitol. Nancy Pelosi appeared for an interview. MSNBC also devoted hours and hours to similar coverage.

Personally, I thought the anniversary of the rioting was a good time to reflect on it. But not all day. And certainly not with CNN or MSNBC.

As for the American public generally, it voted with its eyeballs and remotes. The ratings for the CNN and MSNBC coverage were unimpressive, to say the least.

Fox News reportedly trounced both left-liberal outlets throughout the day. Even in the 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern block when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presented their deep thoughts, CNN and MSNBC couldn’t draw a sizable audience, comparatively speaking. In that period, Fox News pulled in 1.58 million total viewers, compared to 1.083 million for MSNBC and 1.106 million for CNN.

What about CNN’s two-hour evening special? CNN trailed Fox News by a large margin in that slot, as well. It also trailed MSNBC.

Bret Baier’s hard-hitting interview with Liz Cheney on Fox News reportedly dwarfed anything CNN did all day. And, as usual, Tucker Carlson’s show had the highest ratings of the night.

If the American public showed this little inclination to wallow with the left in January 6, 2021 on the anniversary of the events of that day, what hope do Democrats have of gaining traction from them come November? None I believe, except perhaps in the very unlikely event of a repeat performance.