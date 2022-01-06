Podcast: “America’s Nervous Breakdown”

I’ve been meaning for the longest time to post up for listeners the lecture I gave in Budapest (cue scary Dracula music here) last summer on the topic, “What’s Going on in America?” And with the left’s Ahab-like obsession with the “insurrection” of last January 6, this seems as good a day as any to draw back and look at the deeper currents driving the discontents of our era. My summary answer in this “Power Line classic format” episode is: America is having a nervous breakdown. Slightly longer summary: we’ve seen this before in many ways, and sometimes worse, such as in the 1960s.

However, some things about the present moment are much more ominous than in the 1960s, such as how leftist postmodern dogma, which is indistinguishable from nihilism, has settled at the core of nearly all of America’s institutions, including big business and the churches. Recovery from this will be more difficult than it was in the 1970s and 1980s.

I still intend to turn this lecture into a longer article, but I’d love to hear from readers on this thesis and answer the question: should my next book be “America’s Nervous Breakdown”? Or would a book on reviving breakdancing be better?

