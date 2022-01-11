Probing the FBI’s Role in January 6

I have heard of Ray Epps, but have not delved into the controversy (or “conspiracy theory”) about his possible relationship to the FBI. Today Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ted Cruz questioned her about the FBI’s possible role in the January 6 riot.



Make of it what you will. I have no idea whether the FBI played a nefarious role in the January 6 riot or not, but the Bureau has engaged in so much political conduct in recent years that there is no longer any presumption in its favor.