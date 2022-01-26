Vaccine Risk? What Vaccine Risk?

The advocates for mandatory vaccination ought to be brought up short by a study out today in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association, which looked closely at the data on vaccines and incidents of myocarditis, with findings of special significance for young males. The study boasts 26 authors, including figures from the CDC and top medical schools. It hardly comes much more “mainstream” than this.

Myocarditis Cases Reported After mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccination in the US From December 2020 to August 2021 Key Points Question: What is the risk of myocarditis after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination in the US? Findings: In this descriptive study of 1626 cases of myocarditis in a national passive reporting system, the crude reporting rates within 7 days after vaccination exceeded the expected rates across multiple age and sex strata. The rates of myocarditis cases were highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males aged 12 to 15 years (70.7 per million doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine), in adolescent males aged 16 to 17 years (105.9 per million doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine), and in young men aged 18 to 24 years (52.4 and 56.3 per million doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine and the mRNA-1273 vaccine, respectively). Meaning: Based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men. Importance: Vaccination against COVID-19 provides clear public health benefits, but vaccination also carries potential risks. The risks and outcomes of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination are unclear.

Don’t expect the media to ask Fauci or Jen Psaki about this finding. By all means let’s keep coercing people into taking a vaccine they don’t want.

As Glenn Reynolds comments, “This is particularly significant since adolescent males and young men are at low risk of death or serious illness from Covid.”

Chaser: