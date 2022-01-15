Posted on January 15, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Kamala Harris

Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

The Washington Free Beacon has compiled a few Quotations From Chairwoman Kamala and given them the Deep Thoughts production befitting the wisdom of Jack Handey or the Daily Affirmations of Stuart Smalley. Is it possible to think of the treatment Kamala Harris would receive if she were a conservative Republican rather than a ludicrous leftist dolt? She might be laughed out of public life. She might be mocked into oblivion. I’m pretty sure she would not have ascended to the position that is proverbially one-heartbeat-away from succession to the 79–year-old Dementia Joe. As it is, the reality may be beyond satire.

Responses