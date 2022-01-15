Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

The Washington Free Beacon has compiled a few Quotations From Chairwoman Kamala and given them the Deep Thoughts production befitting the wisdom of Jack Handey or the Daily Affirmations of Stuart Smalley. Is it possible to think of the treatment Kamala Harris would receive if she were a conservative Republican rather than a ludicrous leftist dolt? She might be laughed out of public life. She might be mocked into oblivion. I’m pretty sure she would not have ascended to the position that is proverbially one-heartbeat-away from succession to the 79–year-old Dementia Joe. As it is, the reality may be beyond satire.
-
-
Most Read on Power Line
Donate to PL
-
Notice
Commenters who employ what we deem extreme vulgarity in a comment — “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice.
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Story
- American Thinker
- Aspen beat
- Babylon Bee
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Daily Torch
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hollywood in Toto
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Law and Liberty
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Daily
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Steyn Online
- The Pipeline
- Tim Blair
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-