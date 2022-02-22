History Is Back

Francis Fukuyama, history calling on line 1. Looks like History didn’t get the memo. And it also looks like Tom Friedman’s famous McDonald’s theorem in The Lexus and the Olive Tree (no two countries that have McDonald’s go to war with each other) is finally ready for the dustbin of you-know-what.

At least the UN Security Council is on the job this morning. I see the rotating chair of the Security Council this month is . . . Russia.

Chaser:

And this is precisely why I’m skeptical the Germans will stick to their suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline:

And Trump Derangement continues at full force in the Washington Post. Behold Eugene Robinson:

With Biden standing firm, Putin must wonder: Where’s Trump when I need him? If Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to gobble up another chunk of Ukraine at little or no cost to his own interests, he should have done it while Donald Trump was still president. With President Biden leading the response, Putin’s potential costs are rising — while his hoped-for benefits have evaporated.

Is it mere coincidence that Putin gobbled up Crimea under Obama, and has moved on Ukraine under Biden, but not under Trump (who tried to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while Biden green-lit it)?