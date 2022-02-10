Omicron Is Mild? Shhhhh!

A physician who was one of the first to identify the omicron coronavirus variant told Germany’s Die Welt that she was pressured not to say that omicron is a mild disease, as reported by the Epoch Times:

Speaking to Germany’s Welt newspaper, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who is currently the head of the South African Medical Association, said that during discussions with European officials, she was told not to say that Omicron patients presented milder symptoms than prior COVID-19 variants. “I was told not to publicly state that it was a mild illness. I have been asked to refrain from making such statements and to say that it is a serious illness. I declined,” she told Welt in response to a question about her initial discussions about Omicron with European officials.

***

She continued: “I am a clinician and based on the clinical picture there are no indications that we are dealing with a very serious disease. The course is mostly mild. I’m not saying you won’t get sick if you’re mild,” according to a German-to-English translation.

Interesting. I think there has been a concerted effort from the beginning to exaggerate the threat from covid. Maybe someday the story of why that happened will be told.