Videos of the Week

Did you know that meat-eating is the direct result of a white-supremacist world view? This will come as confounding news to cannibals I expect, but apparently some people at the storied Oxford Political Union take it seriously.

The Oxford Union recently held a formal debate on the resolution that we should move “beyond meat,” and the closing speaker for the motion, Carol Adams, has clearly established her pole position as the greatest nutcase in Britain. (This video is 12 minutes long, but you need only take in the first 60 seconds or so to figure it out. The rest is just bonus entertainment.)

A clever Canadian passes along this nice piece of work:

Medical Disclaimer: You may die from laughing 😂 at this video. It’s amazing how they tied in @joerogan and @jordanbpeterson pic.twitter.com/yaQodG3Zge — Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) February 12, 2022

Finally, here’s Justin True-Dough from when he was 18 years old, arguing against the Quebec separatist referendum some years back. He was against the referendum, which you can think of as Quebec’s version of Brexit. Too bad it didn’t win. True-Dough here ends by saying he’s never been affected by “peer pressure”—a clear preview of his contempt for the working class in Canada. (And yeah, he does come across here by Benjamin Braddock in The Graduate.)

Finally, I forgot this one in yesterday’s TWiP: