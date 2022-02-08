Who Is Teaching Our Children?

A better question might be, who is teaching the people who teach our children?

But first, this observation–as I have written before, the liberal position on Critical Race Theory is: “It doesn’t exist. And it’s awesome!” The first line of defense is always to claim that CRT is a bogeyman invented by the right; there is no such thing in our schools. But that claim, which usually is easily proved false, soon gives way to the backup position that anyone who questions CRT must be a racist.

If anyone is in doubt about whether liberal teachers are introducing poisonous, racist and anti-American doctrines into our schools, all you have to do is look at New Business Item 39, which was adopted during last Summer’s annual meeting of the National Education Association, the corrupt teachers’ union that dominates public education in the U.S.

Or you could look at the latest job offering at the University of Minnesota:

The University of Minnesota is seeking an assistant professor of elementary literacy education who has “knowledge of and commitment to” Critical Race Theory. The assistant professor will work in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education and Human Development and will be responsible for teaching and advising graduate students — including teacher candidates and practicing teachers — in elementary literacy education.

So the poison will spread.

Minimum qualifications include: Knowledge of and commitment to critical perspectives and traditions in education and literacy education, including (but not limited to) eco- and climate literacy, indigenous and decolonizing pedagogies and methodologies, racial literacy, critical race theory, and anti-racist and anti-oppressive approaches. This is where the left wants to take education. The professional formation of teachers includes embracing a harmful and divisive ideology that explicitly rejects rationality and objectivity. The theory has moved from an obscure academic concept to very troubling practices that focus on race essentialism, collective guilt, and neo-segregation. All of which violate the most basic principles of equality and justice.

It is long past time for the Left to emerge from hiding and publicly defend its commitment to the racist, anti-American doctrines of Critical Race Theory. Let’s hope we can have the debate before it is too late. Our children are being indoctrinated in racist hate, right now.