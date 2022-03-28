Biden Sails Down a River In Egypt [Updated]

Joe Biden took questions from the press today, most of which focused on his foreign policy blunders of the last few days. He chose to brazen it out, denying that his comments had been walked back on multiple occasions and denying specifically that he had called for Vladimir Putin to be ousted. Under the circumstances, there is not much else he can do, and he is far past the point where he and his aides have the luxury of caring whether what he says makes any sense. Here it is, you can judge for yourself:

UPDATE: Biden, the Mortimer Snerd of politics, took his talking points on regime change and other topics from a cheat sheet that was photographed and published by the New York Post:

Biden’s answers were, in fact, directly off the sheet.

Biden is pathetic, apparently unable to remember even the simplest talking points without help. But we are stuck with him unless and until the Democrats decide that he is dragging them down and must be done away with. The question, of course, is: what then?