Can We Please Move On?

Today Donald Trump sent out the following triumphant email:

Trump Wins Stormy Daniels Case The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs).

This was Daniels’ defamation case against Trump.

As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to.

Then why did he pay her $130,000 in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement? Try to think of an innocent reason why a prominent businessman would write a $130,000 check to a porn performer. Go ahead, I’ll wait.

The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.

As to the defamation case only, not as to the underlying sordid story.

The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal. Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me. P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!

Actually, I suspect that some Fake News outlets, at least, will be happy to run a story that unites Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels in the headline.

Donald Trump was a very good president, but the Daniels incident and today’s email illustrate why he would be the wrong choice as the GOP’s 2024 nominee. The man drags around more baggage than even Hillary Clinton, and there are too many occasions–like today’s self-congratulatory email–when he comes across as petty and self-obsessed. Why does he so often give that impression? I suppose because he is, in fact, petty and self-obsessed.

The Republican Party has several excellent potential presidential candidates for 2024. It is time to move on from Donald Trump, who, on top of his other liabilities, will be 78 years old when the next president is inaugurated. Let’s bring the geriatric era of American politics to an end.