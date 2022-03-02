Posted on March 2, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

Mid-Week in Pictures: Ukrainian Bravado Edition

The spectacle of Ukraine standing up to Russia reminds of Churchill’s line about Hitler boasting that he’d wring Britain like a chicken in 1940: “Some chicken. Some neck.” But in the Wrinkled-Up Chicken Neck department, Biden. . . oh never mind.

Headlines of mid-week—starting with how it’s good to see the news networks have their priorities in order:

I’m tempted to say “hard pass” on this story, but that could be mis-understood. . .

Another sign that inflation is out of hand.

And finally. . . Ukraine’s Miss Universe, Anastasia Lenna:

Chaser—just 13 delicious seconds long:

Responses