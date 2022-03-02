Mid-Week in Pictures: Ukrainian Bravado Edition

The spectacle of Ukraine standing up to Russia reminds of Churchill’s line about Hitler boasting that he’d wring Britain like a chicken in 1940: “Some chicken. Some neck.” But in the Wrinkled-Up Chicken Neck department, Biden. . . oh never mind.
Headlines of mid-week—starting with how it’s good to see the news networks have their priorities in order:
And finally. . . Ukraine’s Miss Universe, Anastasia Lenna:
Chaser—just 13 delicious seconds long:
This is unfortunate. @stevenfhayward pic.twitter.com/MyjczjuqrA
— David Deeble (@DavidDeeble) March 2, 2022