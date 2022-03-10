Posted on March 10, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Geek in Pictures: Inflated Edition

With today’s report finding inflation is anything but “transitory,” time to note that it’s not just oil and natural gas that are spiking. Everything is. Except for one thing: Biden’s approval rating. Let’s start with this modification of the famous chart of Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow in 1812 that Edward Tufte called the greatest data chart ever conceived:

Gasoline prices in the U.S.

Though it turns out the current inflation-adjusted price of gasoline is not (yet) at an all-time high. Which means it is going higher.

Don’t worry about that whole nuclear war thing. Keep buying stocks.

News item: Congress passes new $1.5 trillion spending bill. Inflation? What inflation?

Latest US EIA long-range projection of future energy sources. What was that about “net zero”?

A few climate change reminders, since the IPCC told us yet again last week that the world is coming to an end:

Content analysis of Biden’s State of the Union address. Notice that climate change is missing.

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses