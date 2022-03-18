The madness of Vlad the inhaler

Vladimir Putin is willing to destroy Ukraine to express his love of the Russian people. He spoke on Wednesday at a “Meeting on socioeconomic support for regions” via videoconference, on socioeconomic support for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. He spoke for some 37 minutes and took up a variety of issues bearing on his war on Ukraine. At the moment video of the full speech with inadequate translation is posted at the moment on YouTube here. At the moment the official English text of the speech is posted here on the Russian President’s site. I say that these are accessible at the moment because I have no confidence they will remain accessible. They aren’t easy to find.

Michael Elgort links to English text of the full speech in PDF format here. Elgort provides the disclaimer that “it is quite long, full of lies and quite deranged.” He adds that the original clip on Rossiya24 had 2 minutes with the last 10 seconds removed, so he used the RBC channel to find the clip and to add these 10 seconds. I went off in search of the video and text of the speech after watching the video clip with translation provided by Elgort on Twitter (below).

Make of the speech what you will. It seems to me loathsomely redolent of tyrannical madness.