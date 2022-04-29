How Much Longer Can This Go On?

Today’s Biden struggle with the Teleprompter delivered this 15-second gem:
Back in 2010, P.J. O’Rourke said the Republican mid-term landslide was a restraining order against Obama. Maybe this year’s likely mid-term GOP blowout will be understood as a national intervention, in which the people will tell Democrats that it is time for Biden to be put out to pasture and the Democratic Party sent to rehab.
