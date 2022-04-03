It’s Open Season On Cops

The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that in the first quarter of 2022, 101 police officers were shot in the line of duty, 17 fatally. That represents a 43% increase over the same time period in 2021, and a 63% increase over 2020.

I think it is fair to infer that the [Only] Black Lives Matter scam and associated anti-police sentiment is responsible for increased violence against law enforcement, along with the general atmosphere of lawlessness that prevails in many large cities as a result of left-wing prosecutors and other city officials.

It is also worth asking how many of the 17 officers murdered so far in 2022 you can name. I can’t name one. I don’t suppose any will have monuments erected to them, or streets and college scholarships named after them like the career criminal and drug addict George Floyd.

We live in a sick society, and it is increasingly reasonable to ask why people should put their lives on the line to defend it.