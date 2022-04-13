President Biden traveled to Iowa yesterday to speak “on lowering energy costs” for working families. The White House has posted the transcript of his remarks here.

He got off to a slow start. The transcript reflects that Biden introduced himself at the outset: “And I — my name is Jon- — Joe Biden.” As Biden himself might say, not joking. Not joking. “My name is Jon.” Next time, skip the intro.

We are in the midst of the worst surge of inflation in 40 years. The headline numbers released by the Department of Labor were bad. Peeking inside was worse: “Fuel oil is up an eye-popping 70 percent; gasoline, 48 percent. Not a single category of food saw sub-7 percent inflation,” as the New York Post editorial has it.

Today’s lead Wall Street Journal editorial provides an excellent overview of the dire situation. Headlined “This isn’t Putin’s inflation,” it refutes the White House line peddled by Biden yesterday in Iowa. The White House line reflects the uses of Vladimir Putin. They call inflation “the Putin price hike.”

Everyone knows that is a pathetic falsehood. The strength of Biden and his handlers is their lack of shame. Supplying the graphic below, Steve Hayward comments: “I can’t believe Biden’s nurses really believe the Putin blame game will work.” They will say anything.

Cue the highlight of the speech. As the New York Post reports, “a winged spectator defecated on the beleaguered commander-in-chief as he gave [the] speech inside a barn.” It was part omen, part critique.

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

Biden saved a big announcement for his Iowa remarks. We’ve got a fever and he’s got the cure:

Today, I’m announcing that the Environmental — and I don’t think it’s much of an announcement; it’s already broken out pretty much the last 24 hours — but the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to issue an emergency waiver to allow E15 gasoline that uses more ethanol from homegrown crops to be sold across the United States this summer in order to increase fuel supply. (Applause.)

He went on:

And, folks, I feel like — thank you. I feel like, as a minister and I feel like I’m preaching to the choir here. But here’s what it means: E15 is about 10 cents a gallon cheaper than E10, and some gas stations offer an even bigger discount than that. But many of the gas stations that sell it here in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania are required to stop selling it in the summer. But with this waiver, on June 1, you’re not going to show up at your local gas station and see a bag over the pump that has the cheapest gas. You’re going to be able to keep filling up with E15. (Applause.) And it’s going to solve a whole problem. But it’s not going to solve all our problems, but it’s going to help some people. And I’m committed to doing whatever I can to help. Even if it’s an extra buck or two in the pockets when they fill up, it’ll make a difference in people’s lives. And even though E15 is only available in a few thousand pumps today, we’re investing more than $100 million to build biofuel infrastructure of the future — things like blend pump — blender pumps, the gas pumps that can handle higher blends of bio-ethanol and diesel fuel.

He will do just about anything to lower the price of energy except facilitate energy production in the United States. That is to suppressed. Indeed, along with the erasure of our southern border, that is one of the great successes of his administration.

Biden touted the gusher of federal spending on such nonsense projects as “biofuel infrastructure of the future.” The spending is the “fuel” for the inflation he purports to mitigate.

He went on at great length promoting the gusher of federal spending and replayed one of his greatest hits:

In the 21st century in America, no parent ever should have to pull into McDonald’s or a fast-food chain to literally hook up to the Internet in their car so their kid could do their homework over — on the line — online. Think about that. The United States of America. We’re the guys that came up with all of this stuff.

Think about that.

Quotable quote: “With new, modern locks, we’re going to help farmers get their products to market faster and more efficiently, lower costs, and keep American agriculture globally competitive. Folks, the list goes on. I’m starting to bore myself here. But this is important stuff, I think. I think.”