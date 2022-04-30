Podcastpalooza: the 3WHH, Ricochet, and Trenches

It’s Podcastpalooza Saturday! I really do need to join Podcasters Anonymous or something, because this week—the last of the semester, woo hoo!—I’ve hardly been five feet away from a microphone for longer than 10 seconds.

First up is our own weekly offering, the Three Whisky Happy Hour. This is the week the world was introduced to the O’Brien of the 21st century, Ms. Nina Jankowicz, aka the “Mary Poppins of disinformation” (her own term), who is going to lead the Biden Administration’s new Ministry of Truth in the Department of Homeland Security—the very same government agency that leftists once despised because it might be able to spy on our library books because of the Patriot Act. Good times, good times!

This was also the week we discovered that Joe Biden can’t say “kleptocracy,” though that is admittedly a difficult word for any Democrat since it hits so close to home. It’s almost like it’s kryptonite for the left.

Reading the tea leaves, I sees signs of a plan coming together to oust Ron Klain from the White House after the November mid-term election, and blame him for President Biden’s poor performance. Lucretia hints at some of the cyber operations currently going over in Ukraine, but would have to use Will Smith’s neuralizer from Men in Black if she divulged too much, though I suggested a simple slap would do.

But the bulk of this episode is a long discussion of the problem of propaganda and disinformation, with some digressions into the latest new about Ukraine, some observations on how Joe Biden resembles Jimmy Carter beyond just inflation and other retro-seventies features, and even some long overdue whisky news.

We also ask readers for their input: Should Lucretia rejoin Twitter? She still has her old fans. Let us know in the comment thread.

Anyway, you know what to do now: listen here, or channel your inner Winston Smith and fight your way through the fog of disinformation to get to our hosts at Ricochet.

Next, I sat in again for Peter Robinson on the flagship Ricochet podcast yesterday, where we conversed with Michael Shellenberger about the decline and fall of California and his gonzo independent campaign for governor, and they kindly chatted with me further about my Stan Evans biography. As usual the Ricochet gang indulged their best Photoshop chops:

You can listen right here, or over at Ricochet.

Finally, for those of you who haven’t gotten quite enough of me talking about Stan Evans, I appeared on the In The Trenches podcast with Seth Root, which is significant because Seth and his audience are the younger folks who I most want to reach with the book. You can listen to or download the episode here.

And now back to grading term papers and final exams. Goes much easier with whisky.