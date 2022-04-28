Sheriffs Protest Joe Biden’s Border Disgrace

On April 19, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Border Sheriffs wrote to Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, urging them to retain Title 42 authority for Customs and Border officers. The letter, embedded below, is brief but powerful. Here are a few highlights:

We simply have no border left in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas or Southern California. The Administration since day one, phased out remain in Mexico (overturned by courts), reversed asylum restrictions, implemented 100 day pause on deportations and stopped building the barrier which defines our border. Now, the Administration is ending one of our most effective health measures, Title 42, which seeks to return illegal immigrants to their home country during this pandemic. Today, there are thousands of immigrants in the jungles of the Darien gap headed to the US border. We simply don’t know their health status and implore you to keep Title 42 as the last policy we have to keep Americans safe from COVID and a host of other communicable diseases carried by these immigrants. We have already reached the million-illegal immigrant mark in just 6 short months. This letter addresses Title 42 so we won’t speak about the amount of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ghost guns, ammunition and other deadly substances flowing across our border at this very moment.

Why is the Biden administration eager to import millions of illegal immigrants and distribute them around the country by bus and airplane? They are trying to change America’s demographics. They know that many illegals will vote due to our lack of election integrity, and in any event, the children of those millions of illegals will be eligible to vote. Democrats think that most of those new voters will vote Democratic. That is the sole explanation for their eagerness to nullify the immigration laws.

Is there anything we can do, prior to the next presidential election, to restore the southern border? Perhaps not, but if Hispanics turn out for the GOP in November, the Democrats might rethink their political calculation.