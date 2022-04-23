The Week in Pictures: Maskless Edition

Free at last! Free at last! Thank God (and Trump judges), we’re free at last! Or at least until a bunch of Obama appeals court judges reverse the district court. Which would be the worst political move ever for the Biden White House (though there is stiff competition for that designation, to be sure). In any case, the number of mask wearers will soon shrink to about the level of CNN+ subscribers. Oh, wait. . . Also, this was the week we discovered that Kamala Harris is also a major space cadet.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.