Antifa Attacks Wisconsin Pro-Life Office

Last night, pro-abortion activists who claimed to be associated with Antifa attacked the office of Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, Wisconsin:

Vandals set a fire inside the Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action early Sunday, police and an official with the group said Sunday.

***

Arriving at the office at 2801 International Lane at the same time as a reporter, Appling and group event coordinator Diane Westphall found shattered glass from a broken window covering a corner office riddled with burned books. The smell of smoke persisted for hours after the fire, which damaged the corner office carpet and the wall beneath the window.

The arsonists left this message spray painted on the outside of the building:

The vandals associated themselves with Antifa, which in Madison is plausible:

Democratic Party politicians have condemned the attack.