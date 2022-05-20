Coming Soon

What is a woman? The question that stumped a Supreme Court nominee now resonates through our culture. And, in a rare coup of timing, the movie What Is a Woman?, produced by the Daily Wire, starring Matt Walsh and directed by my friend Justin Folk, will be released on June 1. Matt and Justin traveled around the world, searching for the answer to a simple question that suddenly has become a puzzle.

My organization plans to sponsor a showing sometime next month; watch for opportunities to see it where you live. This is the trailer: