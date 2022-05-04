Dementia Joe does Roe

Democrats have adopted a sacramental view of abortion. They have thus taken up the abortion sacrament as orthodoxy in every absurd extension of the faith. Anything and everything that tends to minimize it must be verboten.

Yesterday President Biden commented on the leaked draft of Justice Alito’s opinion overruling the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe (transcript here, video below). “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it quickening, like Aquinas argued?”

The story by Catholic News Agency’s Katie Yoder notes a Biden slip. He also referred in his remarks to the baby in the womb as a “child,” a term abortion supporters generally avoid. “The idea that we’re going to make the judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think, goes way overboard,” Biden said.

Actually, no. If we return to the status quo ante Roe, the legality of abortion and related issues will be returned to the states and/or Congress. Biden acknowledges as much elsewhere in his incoherent, misleading, and hysterical remarks. If Roe bites the dust, the Democrats will take up hysteria as a way of life.

Yoder briefly notes what I understand Catholic doctrine to be: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception,” the catechism of the Catholic Church reads. “From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

Incidentally, I believe that the “his” in the catechism is generic. It includes “her.”

Yoder’s CNA story notes some of the vagaries of Biden’s own personal journey on the issue. We can safely say that, whatever Biden’s view of abortion is at the moment, the president believes in “evolution.”

The video below captures Biden’s remarks yesterday in their entirety.