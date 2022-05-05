Fauxcahontas is faux angry

The video below has been disseminated by Senator Elizabeth Warren herself. It is not a clip edited to portray her in an unflattering light. She is proud of it.

She was outside the Supreme Court to express her anger over the draft Alito opinion. She wants her audience to believe that the draft Alito opinion, if the opinion of the Court, would outlaw abortion. She wants you to believe she is livid about it. The impact would fall you know where, blah blah blah. See her précis in the tweet below.

We will hear a lot about this whichever way the wind blows. The sacrament of abortion is under threat. It may be adversely affected by a Supreme Court decision. Time to go on the warpath.

If abortion is restored to the status quo ante Roe, I seriously doubt that any woman who wants to abort her unborn child will be unable to do so. An industry will immediately spring up to transport and serve women who so desire to states where abortion is lawful. It will add slightly to the inconvenience and maybe to second thoughts, but isn’t that about it?

In the adjacent post and in our own podcast last night John Yoo makes the point that, under the Alito draft opinion, the legality and practice of abortion would be restored to democratic control (and will be legal to the max in many states). The Supreme Court will just butt out (more or less). It should be difficult to inspire voters to join Warren on the warpath if they understand. However, Warren and her ilk are doing their best to preclude and obscure understanding.