The O’Keefe Project: Whistleblower edition

We haven’t heard anything lately about developments in the government’s persecution of Project Veritas in the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary since I wrote about the case in March. All my posts tracking the story are accessible here. As I have said before, I infer that the government is out to get James O’Keefe and Project Veritas. It is a chilling story that we do not want to let recede from sight.

O’Keefe now presents an FBI “whistleblower” with a leaked document that bears on the O’Keefe Project (video below). PV’s story on the whistleblower is posted here (with bullet points and narrative). These are the main points:

• Document reveals the FBI labeled Project Veritas as “news media” and categorized the probe as a “Sensitive Investigative Matter” due to Veritas being journalists. This is a direct contradiction of the U.S. government’s in-court position that Project Veritas are not journalists.

• The whistleblower, who has several years of experience as an FBI Special Agent and is still on payroll with the Bureau, came to Project Veritas with the document after seeing what he calls “a number of troubling things that are happening in the FBI.”

• The document also shows the federal investigation was launched into Project Veritas the same day Ashley Biden attorney Roberta Kaplan said, “This is insane. We should send to SDNY” in response to a request for comment on the contents of Ashley Biden’s abandoned diary.

• Additionally, the FBI categorized the investigation into an abandoned diary under Threat Band I, which is usually reserved for “threat issues that are likely to cause the greatest damage to national interests or public safety in the coming year.”

PV’s story reports that at the time of writing the FBI had not yet responded to a request for comment. I would guess they would say they can’t comment on an open investigation (and this one isn’t closing any time soon).