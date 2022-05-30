This Protest Really Takes the . . . Cake?

This is one of those days when the Babylon Bee staff must shrug and wonder why they work so hard, when the real world of the left is working for you for free. A real story:

The Mona Lisa was attacked by a cake-throwing eco-warrior in a bizarre stunt that thankfully failed to damage her famous smile. Videos posted on social media appear to show a young man in a wig and lipstick arriving at the Louvre in Paris in a wheelchair Sunday — then leaping up and attacking Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century masterpiece. The man, who was not immediately identified, first tried to “smash the bulletproof glass,” one witness said, according to Agence France-Presse. “Think of the Earth,” the wig-wearing attacker called out after the attack. “There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this,” he said, without explaining why it should make da Vinci’s masterpiece a target.

Seems to me all he succeeded in doing was a feeble and derivative attempt to transform the Mona Lisa into an old Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass album cover. If he’d only asked, I am sure the NEA would have given him a grant for this performance art, and maybe CFC-free whipped cream.