A New Cringe Achievement Level for Harris

Did you know, Joy, that I had great joy, Joy, over the joy of watching Ketanji Brown-Jackson joyfully show how smart she is? Behold, our madam Vice President in action as she turns up her cringe capacity past 11. (This video is only 1:30 long, but it seems so much longer):

Never mind how then-Senator Harris behaved in Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, insinuating that she had some scandalous “secret” internal information on Kavanaugh’s corporate legal work that never appeared. Good to know that soon to be Justice Brown-Jackson is so smart that she knows she can’t define “woman.”