“Democracy Dies in Dumbness”

Bill Maher nails it again this weekend, with this complete humiliation of the Washington Post and the wokerati that have brought it low:
Memo to Maher: Look, dude, we appreciate that beating up on wokism has become one of your most prominent themes these days, but if you really want it to end, you know what you have to do: vote Republican. It’s the only way the left will learn anything. Look, if Elon Musk can do it, you can too!
