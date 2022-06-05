Experts (Noun): People Who Are Wrong About Everything

Sometime in the next couple days I’m going to formalize a new regular feature, Power Line’s Political Lexicon, which we’ll update regularly (especially with reader help). For now, I’ll offer the newest entry:

Expert (noun): People who are wrong about everything. Usually collaborators in Groupthink, and employed by government agencies or a university.

Exhibit 1:

Corollary: Whenever a news story says “experts say,” you can stop reading, or turn to the obituaries, where some of the reported facts might be true.