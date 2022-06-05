Experts (Noun): People Who Are Wrong About Everything

Sometime in the next couple days I’m going to formalize a new regular feature, Power Line’s Political Lexicon, which we’ll update regularly (especially with reader help). For now, I’ll offer the newest entry:
Expert (noun): People who are wrong about everything. Usually collaborators in Groupthink, and employed by government agencies or a university.
Exhibit 1:
Corollary: Whenever a news story says “experts say,” you can stop reading, or turn to the obituaries, where some of the reported facts might be true.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.