Musk meets the Twitter crew

Project Veritas has posted excerpts of yesterday’s internal Twitter all-hands meeting with Elon Musk (video below, also posted here on YouTube). Addressing Twitter’s employees for the first time since news broke of his plans to acquire the company — let it be — Project Veritas highlighted the following points :

• “I think it’s essential to have free speech,” Musk said on the call after describing his affinity for Twitter. He added that “multiple opinions” should exist on Twitter to “make sure that we’re not sort of driving a narrative.”

• Musk was asked about his political leanings (“moderate”), his plans for layoffs and the direction of the company. Sweat it, peons!

• Musk also discussed his vision for Twitter, saying that traditional news media is “negative” and that they “almost never” get it right. “I think an important goal for Twitter would be to try to include as, as much of the country, as much of the world as possible,” Musk added.

• Musk reacted to the news of Project Veritas publishing the meeting on Twitter: “Exactly.”