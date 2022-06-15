Quote of the day

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wraps it up early with his response to the news that Elon Musk leans toward supporting him in 2024. Just elected in Texas’s 34th Congressional District special election, Mayra Flores has more here in response to Musk’s tweet disclosing that he voted for her in his first-time ever vote for a Republican. Her response was not too shabby either. Musk responded to a follow-up Twitter query regarding his preference for 2024.
Via Daniels & Ross/Politico Playbook PM.
.@GovRonDeSantis just now on Musk's tweet: "I welcome support from African-Americans, what can I say"https://t.co/4jklsnYflZ via @politico
— Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) June 15, 2022
