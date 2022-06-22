The bipartisan Senate group released the text of the “gun bill” or “gun safety bill” or whatever it is just before the Senate voted to proceed on the bill without amendment last night. Taking a look at the text, I see that the bill may be cited as the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.”

The authors apparently don’t want us to know what it’s all about from the title of the act, although the “bipartisan” thing is the dog that barks. Maybe it doesn’t do too much. It’s only 80 pages long.

I haven’t gotten beyond the short title of the bill specified in the text. It’s right at the top of the bill on page 1 in Section 1(a). At this point I can only say that I find the whole thing demoralizing.

I can’t imagine who thinks it a good time to ram this through the Senate without further ado. Actually, the unfab 14 GOP Senators who think it a good idea are id’d in the Hill story by Alexander Bolton.

One more thing, found on Twitter. I can add that I agree with Senator Lee’s statement below.