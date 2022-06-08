The Schumer fatwa

It seems like a timely moment to review the threats of then Democratic Senate Minority Leader — now Democratic Senate Majority Leader — aimed specifically at Justices Kavanaugh et al. in a March 2020 tirade on the steps of the Supreme Court (video below). What a sinister lowlife he is.

Do you suppose anyone in the mainstream media will be asking him to take a look back today? Schumer means to preempt such inquiries. In a statement sent to Newsweek, Schumer’s team asserted that the senator has “been clear that he supports peaceful protests and is thankful law enforcement arrested this person today.”

Quotable quote: “I wanna tell you Gorsuch, I wanna tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”