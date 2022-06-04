Posted on June 4, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Over Heard Edition

Has there ever been anything sillier than the Heard-Depp defamation trial? I heard there was another trial in DC this week that ended so quickly and ignominiously that in future years you may only find it frozen in Amber in a museum of injustice (special Trump Era wing).

Maybe the dumbest headline in the history of the universe (but at least she looks nice):


Apparently the supply chain problems have come for the stickers. . .

Apparently a real headline, but how can you tell any more:

Headlines of the week:

What video games were like when the first Top Gun came out.

 

 

And finally. . . in honor of Top Gun and the Queen’s jubilee:

