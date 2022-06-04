The Week in Pictures: Over Heard Edition

Has there ever been anything sillier than the Heard-Depp defamation trial? I heard there was another trial in DC this week that ended so quickly and ignominiously that in future years you may only find it frozen in Amber in a museum of injustice (special Trump Era wing).
Maybe the dumbest headline in the history of the universe (but at least she looks nice):
Apparently a real headline, but how can you tell any more:
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . in honor of Top Gun and the Queen’s jubilee:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.