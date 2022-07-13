More Evidence That Democrats Hate America

Given how things are going, you may be relieved to know that, according to today’s Rasmussen Reports, most Americans still revere our Constitution:

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute finds that 82% of Likely U.S. voters have a favorable opinion of the Constitution, including 58% who have a Very Favorable view of the document, which was ratified in 1789. Just 14% view the Constitution unfavorably.

Voters of all stripes have a pretty favorable view of the Constitution, but “more Republicans (76%) than Democrats (42%) or independents (56%) have a Very Favorable view of the Constitution.”

That said, there is one large fly in the ointment:

57% of Democratic voters agree it “is a document rooted in racism,” and 64% think the Constitution ”is a sexist document that gives men advantages over women.” Nearly half (49%) of Democrats believe the Constitution “should be mostly or completely rewritten.”

These numbers confirm that the myths propagated by Critical Race theorists and feminists have taken deep root in the Democratic Party. Among other things, it is hard to understand how the Constitution “gives men advantages over women,” since no clause of that document makes any distinction between men and women, and qualifications for voting were left to the states.

It is clarifying to see that one-half of Democrats want the Constitution to be “mostly or completely rewritten.” This explains why they abhor Supreme Court justices who apply and enforce the terms of the document, and want justices appointed who will make up “constitutional” provisions based on their own political preferences, rather than on what the Constitution actually says. Rewriting the Constitution is the real goal of liberal jurisprudence.