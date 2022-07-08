Morton’s speaks up

The harassment of conservative Supreme Court justices manifested at Morton’s in the District of Columbia on Wednesday evening. While Justice Kavanaugh ate dinner at the downtown steakhouse, protesters were tipped to his presence. The protesters showed up out front, called the Morton’s manager to tell him to kick Justice Kavanaugh out, and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant.

In response to to a request from Politico for comment, the Supreme Court offered nothing on the justice’s behalf. Morton’s, however, was not so shy. A spokesman for Morton’s sent Politico’s Daniel Lippman this statement:

Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.

Politico’s Ryan Lizza and Eugene Daniels seem to think it all a big joke. They run the scrupulously reported story in their morning round-up with the tag: “THE RIGHT … TO EAT DINNER.”

Message: Support Morton’s.

Via Politico Playbook.