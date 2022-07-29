News You Can Use on . . . Naked Biking?

Like everyone, I get a lot of unsolicited emails with the classic clickbait trick of offering a “top ten” list or something like it. I usually delete or block them without opening, but this one succeeded in getting the click, and I am sure it is news some Power Line readers will want to know (whether as a list of where to avoid, or cycle to, I leave to you to decide):

Love feeling the wind in your hair — and all over your body — while riding on two wheels?

There are U.S. cities where that’s not only legal but also celebrated, so what are 2022’s Best Cities for Naked Biking?

LawnStarter ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities ahead of upcoming World Naked Bike Rides like the one in St. Louis on July 30.

We first assessed the regulatory landscape in each city to help naked bikers avoid legal (and other) bumps on the road. We then considered the local popularity of naked biking, the size and activeness of the cycling community, and, of course, the climate.

