The Week in Pictures: Downfall Edition

So Boris Johnson has gone kaput in the UK. Maybe he’s trying to be a role model for the U.S.? If Biden followed BoJo’s worthy example, he and BoJo could start their own chapter of the Hair Club for Men, since they share, in their own distinct ways, serious follicle frustrations. If I hadn’t retired permanently from the genre, I’d be tempted to do a Downfall-bunker scene “Biden Learns About BoJo’s Resignation” video.

A reminder of the not-extinct species, Joebidensaurus.

How the administration is spelled in “Lousiana.”

Headlines of the week:

Sadly, it’s not THAT Eric Holder

Please don’t get my hopes up like this!

Pretty sure this hed is fake, but how can you tell these days?

 

Well played.

And finally. . .

