The Week in Pictures: Downfall Edition

So Boris Johnson has gone kaput in the UK. Maybe he’s trying to be a role model for the U.S.? If Biden followed BoJo’s worthy example, he and BoJo could start their own chapter of the Hair Club for Men, since they share, in their own distinct ways, serious follicle frustrations. If I hadn’t retired permanently from the genre, I’d be tempted to do a Downfall-bunker scene “Biden Learns About BoJo’s Resignation” video.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.