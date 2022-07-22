Who Is David Jakubonis?

Last night Congressman and Republican candidate for Governor of New York Lee Zeldin was on stage, giving a speech at a campaign stop in upstate New York, when a man climbed onto the stage and attacked Zeldin with some kind of bladed weapon. Zeldin defended himself and bystanders wrestled the attacker to the ground. Zeldin was unhurt and later resumed his speech.

The assailant was identified as 43-year-old David Jakubonis. Not much is known about Jakubonis at this point. He has been described as an Iraq war veteran, but that may be only because of the hat he was wearing. It seems reasonable to assume that he is a Democrat, although he might just be a nut, and some observers said he looked as though he could be intoxicated.

But (via InstaPundit) Andy Ngo points out that Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul has been viciously smearing Zeldin as a “dangerous far-right extremist,” and implying, among other things, that he wants to ban contraceptives.

Moreover, just hours before the attack on Zeldin, Hochul emailed her supporters, sending them Zeldin’s campaign schedule and encouraging them to RSVP to attend the “far-right extremist” “Big Lie Lee’s” events.

It is common for Democrats to smear Republican opponents as dangerous extremists, traitors, and so on. Of course most Democrats won’t respond to such rhetoric by trying to assassinate Republicans, but are borderline personalities like James Hodgkinson, or the guy who wanted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and perhaps David Jakubonis, motivated not only by the Democrats’ over-the-top rhetoric, but also by their condoning of violence in what they deem a righteous cause, like the George Floyd riots and pro-abortion riots and harassment of Republican judges and politicians?

I’ve been saying it for a while now, and will say it again: one of these days, someone is going to get seriously hurt.