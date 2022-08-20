Posted on August 20, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Hornless RINO Edition

Sometimes I wonder if “RINO” is too mild a term for lukewarm Republicans. After all, actual rhinos in the wild have horns, and can do real damage if provoked. Our RINOs today seem utterly without any sting at all. Meanwhile, the radioactive half-life of the Mar-a-Lago is turning out to be quite long, as one might expect of the greatest sequel to Watergate yet devised.

 

 

Headlines of the week:

No indication of what award it won, though.

This would go well as a double-bill with “Road House”

 

And finally. . .

