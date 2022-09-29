How Corrupt Is the FBI?

Congressman Jim Jordan tells Fox News that the FBI is purging conservative employees:

The FBI is allegedly engaging in a “purge” of employees with conservative viewpoints and retaliating against whistleblowers who have made protected disclosures to Congress by revoking security clearances, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News Digital. Jordan, R-Ohio, said that more than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come to him and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee with allegations of misconduct within the FBI.

I am so old, I remember when if the FBI purged conservatives, there would hardly be anyone left.

Jordan, in a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, and written to FBI executive assistant director of the Human Resources branch Jennifer Moore, the congressman says he has received information of retaliation against FBI employees who have confidentially reported alleged misconduct to Congress. “During the course of this investigation, we have received protected whistleblower disclosures that the FBI is engaging in a ‘purge’ of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees,” Jordan wrote, noting that “many of the formal notices” for those personnel actions had been signed by Moore. Jordan also wrote that he has information suggesting Moore has “retaliated against at least one whistleblower who has made protected disclosures to Congress.”

The Bureau denies all such allegations.

One would think that claims of political bias in the FBI, supported by more than a dozen Bureau employees, would be worth investigating. That is Jordan’s view:

Jordan told Fox News Digital that he thinks it is “amazing that this many whistleblowers come talk to us while we’re in the minority.” “We can’t really do anything other than write letters…that’s all we can do,” Jordan said. “But they’re willing to do it because it just underscores how egregious the activity is, and what’s really going on there, that we now have had 14 agents come talk to us.”

Jordan and his colleagues can only write letters because House and Senate Democrats have no intention of investigating the FBI’s alleged vendetta against conservatives. They like it.