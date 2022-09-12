Loose Ends (183)

• What could be worse than a documentary about . . . the Lincoln Project? How about a five-part documentary about the Lincoln Project! That’s what Showtime is bringing us, and I know you just can’t wait for this undoubtedly riveting production.

Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.

What—Ken Burns wasn’t available? At least with all the time that a five-part series will allow, it will fully explore and explain the pedophilia of Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, though strangely none of the promotional material mentions this angle.

• I’m sorry, but Galadriel is a poorly written, one-dimensional character. If the show runners wanted her to be a badass warrior princess, they should have just plugged in Xena, as Lucy Lawless would have made a more convincing warrior elf maiden than the wisp of a blonde they settled on for the role instead.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, consider yourself lucky.

• It appears all the votes are in over in Sweden, and the center-right block, led by the Swedish Democrats, will have a razor-thin 175-174 margin in the Riksdag. Here’s the growth in the Swedish Democrat party over time:

A closer look reveals yet more evidence of why women shouldn’t be allowed to vote:

• Special thanks to James Davenport for his very kind review of my Stan Evans biography for the Russell Kirk Center:

It is this reviewer’s hope, and no doubt the author’s hope, that M. Stanton Evans: Conservative Wit, Apostle of Freedom will spark a renewed interest in this impactful journalist, philosopher, and leader. In this biography of Evans, Steven F. Hayward has offered not merely Evans’s story but what amounts to a history of the conservative movement through Stan’s eyes. Hayward presents much of the important history of this movement and highlights the vital role that Evans played in it all.

If you haven’t ordered your copy yet, what are you waiting for??