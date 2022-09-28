Senior moment of the day

President Biden delivered an address at the first White House conference on hunger since 1969 today. (The White House transcript has not yet been posted.) My impression is that childhood obesity is a bigger problem than childhood hunger and that however big the problem of childhood hunger is, a lack of government spending devoted to it is not the problem. Some redefinition of the problem as one of “food insecurity” is required to turn up the spigot.

At the conference Biden thanked “bipartisan elected officials” including Rep. Jim McGovern and Senator Cory Booker before seeking to acknowledge Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in an automobile accident this past August. (Biden released a statement mourning her passing at the time.) “Jackie, are you here?” Biden asked. “Where’s Jackie? [mumbling]. She must not be here.”

Well, the follow-up question did not go unasked at today’s White House press briefing. However, some things cannot be explained frankly in public by Biden’s staff. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posited that Rep. Walorski was “at top of mind” — such as it is, I would add.

REPORTER: "He said, 'Jackie, are you here, where's Jackie. She must not be here." Karine Jean-Pierre: "I totally understand. I just explained, she was on top of mind." pic.twitter.com/AnAjBAtYdr — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

And that’s not all.

REPORTER: "The confusing part is why, if she and the family is top of mind, does the president think that she's living and in the room?" KJP: "I don't find that confusing." R: "I have John Lennon top of mind just about every day but I'm not looking around for him anywhere." pic.twitter.com/pDDercPDEY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

