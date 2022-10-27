Posted on October 27, 2022 by Steven Hayward in 2022 Election

Today’s Election Tidings

Some relevant items out today, starting with a new USA Today poll that not only finds surging Republican support, but that Republicans are drawing “40% of Hispanics and 21% of Blacks . . . To compare, Republican Donald Trump carried 12% of Blacks and 32% of Hispanics in the 2020 presidential election, according to network exit polls.”

This trend, if it continues, is an extinction-level meteor heading straight for the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the party of “diversity and tolerance” is blocking Rep. Mayra Flores, the first Mexican-born member of Congress, from joining the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, because she’s a Republican. Another reminder that for Democrats it’s all about ideology, and not your ethnic group. No wonder they are losing support from blacks and hispanics.

The Nation magazine asks in an email slugline: “What are you drinking on election night?” They’re trying to plump for The Nation Whine Club. . .  I mean, Wine Club, but if I were The Nation, I’d ask what kind of hemlock with leftists want on election night.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses