Today’s Election Tidings

• Some relevant items out today, starting with a new USA Today poll that not only finds surging Republican support, but that Republicans are drawing “40% of Hispanics and 21% of Blacks . . . To compare, Republican Donald Trump carried 12% of Blacks and 32% of Hispanics in the 2020 presidential election, according to network exit polls.”

This trend, if it continues, is an extinction-level meteor heading straight for the Democratic Party.

• Meanwhile, the party of “diversity and tolerance” is blocking Rep. Mayra Flores, the first Mexican-born member of Congress, from joining the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, because she’s a Republican. Another reminder that for Democrats it’s all about ideology, and not your ethnic group. No wonder they are losing support from blacks and hispanics.

• The Nation magazine asks in an email slugline: “What are you drinking on election night?” They’re trying to plump for The Nation Whine Club. . . I mean, Wine Club, but if I were The Nation, I’d ask what kind of hemlock with leftists want on election night.