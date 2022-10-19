The Daily Chart: Ketanji Speaks. . . and Speaks

Normally first-year Senators, and Supreme Court justices, keep a reserved bearing in the first few months in office. But not Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson. In her first two weeks on the Supreme Court bench, she’s nearly spoken more than the other three women on the Court put together:
Probably not a good way to ingratiate herself with her colleagues.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.