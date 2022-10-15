The Week in Pictures: Effing-Biden Edition

You just knew that as soon as Biden got caught (deliberately?) on a hot mic saying “No one f—- with a Biden,” someone would go out at f— with Biden. In particular the Saudis, who—how can we put this delicately?—have some experience with this sort of thing. When the Saudi foreign ministry puts out a public letter calling out the president for his nakedly political pleading to bail out his party at the midterms, you know that foreign respect for the president has sunk below 40 percent. Let’s go Brandon indeed.
Speaking of manure spreaders, headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.