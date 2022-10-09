There’s This Thing Called . . . Kamala Harris!

Someday, ages hence, maybe a retired Kamala Harris will do public service announcements for DSAS—Deficient Self-Awareness Syndrome—because the struggle is real, at least for her, and probably most other bubble-encased leftists. Her latest is really a howler (just 30 second long):
KAMALA HARRIS: "I'm just gonna state a fact. It's not political, it's not an advertisement, it's just a fact. So, there's this thing in the United States Senate called filibuster…" pic.twitter.com/C20OQYnajR
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.