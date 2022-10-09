Posted on October 9, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Kamala Harris

There’s This Thing Called . . . Kamala Harris!

Someday, ages hence, maybe a retired Kamala Harris will do public service announcements for DSAS—Deficient Self-Awareness Syndrome—because the struggle is real, at least for her, and probably most other bubble-encased leftists. Her latest is really a howler (just 30 second long):

