Thought for the Day: Bono Knows After All

I have frequently mentioned Stan Evans’s great quip, “Whenever there is an urgent political or policy issue, I want to know what celebrities think. It is important that we hear from Bono.”

Well lo and behold, we just heard from Bono, in a long New York Times interview, about global poverty:

I ended up as an activist in a very different place from where I started. I thought that if we just redistributed resources, then we could solve every problem. I now know that’s not true. There’s a funny moment when you realize that as an activist: The off-ramp out of extreme poverty is, ugh, commerce, it’s entrepreneurial capitalism. . . [G]lobalization has brought more people out of poverty than any other -ism. If somebody comes to me with a better idea, I’ll sign up. I didn’t grow up to like the idea that we’ve made heroes out of businesspeople, but if you’re bringing jobs to a community and treating people well, then you are a hero. That’s where I’ve ended up.

Not sure why he feels compelled to add “ugh” in the middle, but still—Bono celebrating entrepreneurial capitalism and calling businesspeople “heroes” is going to bum out a lot of lefties and Times readers. Cancel Bono!