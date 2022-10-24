You Can’t Fake Enthusiasm

Remember during the 2020 presidential campaign, when Joe Biden would give a speech in front of a vacant lot to a handful of people who were in cars, one or two per vehicle, spaced widely apart? The Democrats pretended that Biden ran a basement campaign because of covid, but really it was because he can’t draw a crowd. There are plenty of people willing to vote for a nonentity like Biden, often for reasons of self-interest. But hardly anyone is proud of it.

By way of contrast, check out these video clips of Ron DeSantis making a surprise appearance before 20,000 country music fans over the weekend. It was the Country Thunder fest in Kissimmee. Sure, it was a predictably friendly audience. But you can’t fake this kind of enthusiasm, and no one on the Democrat side inspires it:

WATCH: @RonDeSantisFL surprises @countrythunder on stage in Kissimmee, Florida last night and the crowd goes crazy. 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/ShWjDp2uND — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@teamrondesantis) October 23, 2022

Hanging out with my dudes @GovRonDeSantis and Morgan Wallen at Country Thunder. #FreeStateOfFlorida 🎶🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RBE8fHmMgk — Hal001 (@Hal00112) October 23, 2022



More here. DeSantis brings excitement and enthusiasm, and it isn’t because he is a rabble-rouser or a spellbinding speaker. It is because he is doing a great job, because he stands for freedom, and because people know he is a bulwark against the forces that are trying to bring our country down.