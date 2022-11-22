An American Abroad

I do plan on commenting on the news later today, but this is pure tourism. My wife and I walked toward Buckingham Palace this morning, but found the Mall blocked and an expectant crowd lined up. Which reminded us that the South African head of state is in town for meetings with royals and politicians. So we stood and watched for a while.

First a band marched toward us from the Palace, then turned right in front of us. If you have never witnessed the pageantry that accompanies a state visit in the U.K., these videos might be fun to see:

The band played and soldiers occasionally marched by as we waited for the main event. The band seemed partial to American music; here, Shenandoah, which might seem a bit ironic in view of the occasion:

This is the theme to one of the classic cowboy TV series, or possibly a movie. But which one?

We started walking toward the Arch and wound up in the best location to see the royal procession. King Charles and Camilla were in the first coach, along with the South African, Cyril Ramaphosa. Prince William and Princess Kate were in the second carriage:

It was a beautiful morning for enjoying pageantry of a sort I’m not sure you can see anywhere else. Then it was on to Trafalgar Square and the National Gallery.

News commentary to follow before long!